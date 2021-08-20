Briefs for Saturday

The Walmart in Spokane Valley is closing at 2 p.m. Friday and all of Saturday so store officials can clean and sanitize the building at 5025 E. Sprague Ave.

After closing Friday afternoon, the store will re-open at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The closing is in response to a resurgence of cases of COVID-19, store officials wrote.

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” store officials wrote in a news release.

The store will also be requiring everyone, including fully vaccinated customers, to wear masks in public-indoor settings in those counties with “substantial or high transmission.”

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily,” the officials continued, “and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.”

Mortgage rates change little

WASHINGTON – Mortgage rates were mixed this week and barely changed after rising for the first time last week following six weeks of declines. Average rates for home loans remain historically low at under 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average for the 30-year mortgage eased to 2.86% from 2.87% last week.

The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.99% a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option among homeowners refinancing their mortgages, edged up to 2.16% from 2.15% last week.

From staff and wire reports