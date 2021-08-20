Movies for 8/20/21
Fri., Aug. 20, 2021
Movie times are subject to change
In Spokane
12 MIGHTY ORPHANS – Magic Lantern: 6:15.
AILEY – Magic Lantern: 2:15.
BACK TO THE FUTURE – Wandermere: 5:10.
BLACK WIDOW – NorthTown Mall: 1:15, 1:30, 5, 8:15, 8:50. River Park Square: 12:35, 4:10, 7:20, 10:25. Spokane Valley Mall: 1:20, 4:40, 8. Wandermere: 4:20, 7:40.
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS – Wandermere: 2:10, 5:10.
CRUELLA – Garland: 2, 7:15.
CRYPTOZOO – Magic Lantern: 6.
DON’T BREATHE 2 – Airway Heights: 2:10, 4:40, 7:15. NorthTown Mall: 12:25, 1:15, 3:25, 4:15, 6:30, 7:15, 9:35, 9:50. River Park Square: 12:50, 3:25, 7:40, 9:40, 10:30. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:20, 3:10, 6, 9. Wandermere: 3:55, 6:40, 9:05.
ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS – River Park Square: 4:50.
F9 THE FAST SAGA – River Park Square: 8:15.
FREE GUY – Airway Heights: 2:30, 3:30, 5:40, 6:20, 8:10, 8:45. NorthTown Mall: 12:45, 1:45, 2:45, 4, 5:15, 6:20, 7, 8:30, 9:20, 10. River Park Square: 1, 2, 4, 4:45, 7, 7:45, 9:15, 10. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:45, 2:05, 3:40, 5:10, 6:50, 8:20, 9:45. Wandermere: 2:30, 3:30, 5:40, 6:20, 8:50.
FREE GUY 3D – NorthTown Mall: 2, 8:35. River Park Square: 3:15, 6:15.
THE GREEN KNIGHT – Magic Lantern: 3:45. River Park Square: 12:35, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10. Wandermere: 8:20.
IN THE HEIGHTS – Magic Lantern: 7:45.
JUNGLE CRUISE – Airway Heights: 2:20, 5:30, 8:30. NorthTown Mall: noon, 3, 6, 9. River Park Square: 12:40, 1:40, 3:45, 6:50, 8, 9:55. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:35. Wandermere: 2:20, 5:30, 8:30.
THE NIGHT HOUSE – NorthTown Mall: 12:10, 12:15, 3:15, 6:10, 6:15, 9:10, 9:15. River Park Square: 1:05, 3:50, 6:40, 9:25. Spokane Valley Mall: 12:30, 3:30, 6:20, 6:30, 9:25, 9:30. Wandermere: 3:15, 6:15, 8:55.
NINE DAYS – Magic Lantern: 4.
NO ORDINARY MAN – Magic Lantern: 2:05.
OLD – Airway Heights: 5:10, 8:20. NorthTown Mall: 1:25, 4:45, 8:15. River Park Square: 1:40, 4:30, 7:35, 10:25.
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE – Airway Heights: 1:30, 2:15, 4, 6:30. River Park Square: 12:30, 12:30, 1:30, 2:15, 3, 3:40, 4:30, 5:30, 6:15, 7:20, 10. Wandermere: 1:30, 2:10, 4, 6:30.
PIG – Magic Lantern: 8:30.
THE PROTEGE – Airway Heights: 3:40, 6:30, 9:10. NorthTown Mall: 1, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45. River Park Square: 1:25, 4:20, 7:10, 10:10. Spokane Valley Mall: 1, 2:30, 3:50, 5:20, 6:40, 8:10, 9:40. Wandermere: 3:40, 6:30, 9:10.
A QUIET PLACE PART II – Garland: 9:50.
REMINISCENCE – Airway Heights: 3:20, 6:10, 9:05. NorthTown Mall: noon, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30. River Park Square: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30. Spokane Valley Mall: noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6:10, 6:15, 7:45, 9:15. Wandermere: 3:20, 6:10, 9:05.
REMINISCENCE: THE IMAX 2D EXPERIENCE – River Park Square: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15.
RESPECT – Airway Heights: 3:50, 7:10. NorthTown Mall: 12:20, 1, 4:45, 4:50, 8:45. River Park Square: 12:40, 4:05, 6:25, 9:50. Spokane Valley Mall: 1:10, 5, 8:30. Wandermere: 3:50, 7:10.
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY – Garland: noon, 5. Wandermere: 1:45, 4:30, 7:30.
STILLWATER – River Park Square: 5. Wandermere: 7:50.
THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Airway Heights: 2, 5, 8. NorthTown Mall: 12:30, 12:40, 4:20, 4:30, 8, 8:15. River Park Square: 12:45, 3:35, 6:50, 7:30, 9, 10:10. Spokane Valley Mall: 2:15, 5:30, 8:45. Wandermere: 2, 5, 8.
In Coeur d’Alene/Hayden
BLACK WIDOW – Hayden: 2:05, 6:50. Riverstone: 1:30, 4:50, 8:10.
THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS – Hayden: 11:55 a.m..
DON’T BREATHE 2 – Hayden: 2:25, 2:35, 4:40, 7:35, 9:40. Riverstone: 1:20, 4:05, 6:50, 9:35.
FREE GUY – Hayden: noon, 2:20, 4:40, 7:15, 9:35. Riverstone: 11:45 a.m., 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
JUNGLE CRUISE – Hayden: 11:45 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7, 9:30. Riverstone: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40.
THE NIGHT HOUSE – Riverstone: 11:55 a.m., 2:50, 5:55, 8:50.
OLD – Hayden: 9:25.
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE – Hayden: 11:50 a.m., 2:25, 4:30, 6:40.
THE PROTEGE – Riverstone: 12:30, 1:50, 3:30, 4:45, 6:40, 7:40, 9:40, 9:45.
REMINISCENCE – Hayden: 12:05, 2:15, 4:15, 7:25, 9:45. Riverstone: noon, 1:10, 3:05, 4:10, 6:10, 7:10, 9:15.
RESPECT – Riverstone: 12:20, 3:50, 7:30.
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY – Hayden: 12:15.
STILLWATER – Riverstone: 12:50, 4:25, 7:50.
THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Hayden: 4:35, 8:30. Riverstone: 11:50 a.m., 3:10, 6:20, 9:30.
