Multnomah County employees must get vaccinated or face layoffs

COVID-related deaths in Oregon surpass 3,000

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 2,187 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths, pushing the number of COVID-19 related deaths past 3,000.

“We grieve for every person lost to the virus,” said Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in a statement Friday. “Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable.”

The grim milestone came as the state reported 94% of its intensive care unit beds filled, with a record 241 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the ICU Friday. Oregon also set a new record with 866 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The summer surge of COVID-19 in Oregon, mostly caused by the coronavirus’s highly contagious delta variant, has prompted a slew of actions by county and state officials this week, including a mandate issued Friday in Multnomah County requiring county employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine or face being laid off.

Oregon on Friday again reported another day with test positivity rates in double digits, this time at 12.2%, indicating unchecked levels of virus circulating across the state. The 2,187 cases reported Friday, while lower than the previous day’s record-breaking number, is still 23% higher than the case counts reported one week earlier.