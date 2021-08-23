Harmful algae bloom found in Spirit Lake

The Panhandle Health District issued a public health advisory for Spirit Lake on Monday, after officials confirmed the presence of a harmful algae bloom along the shoreline.

Harmful algae blooms contain cyanobacteria, and officials are asking people to use caution if recreating in or near the water, especially if ingestion of the water is a risk.

Blooms are characterized by discolored water and a thick, green scum that can appear on the shorelines.

If a harmful algae bloom is present, the water is not safe to drink for pets or humans, and even boiling or filtering the water will not remove the toxins, according to a news release from the district.

Children, elderly adults and people with compromised immune systems are most at-risk of harmful exposure, along with pets.

People who have had contact with water are being advised by health officials to wash off with fresh water.

Symptoms of exposure to the toxins could include a rash, hives, diarrhea, vomiting or coughing and wheezing. The toxins can also impact the liver or nervous system, and health officials said if symptoms persist anyone exposed should contact their health care provider.

There are harmful algae blooms on several lakes in the Idaho Panhandle including Hayden Lake, Fernan Lake, Sagle Slough and Boyer Slough.