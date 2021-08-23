Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 25, 2021
Baseball
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres. 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Olympics
Tokyo Paralympics
Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, cycling, goalball. 5 p.m. (NBCSN)
Swimming, wheelchair basketball, cycling, wheelchair rugby. 12 a.m. Thursday (NBCSN)
Soccer
MLS All-Star Pregame
6 p.m. (FS1)
MLS All-Star Game
MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars. 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
