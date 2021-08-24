Construction underway for school safety projects

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

Sidewalk and crosswalk safety improvements are under construction outside a dozen Spokane Public Schools. Most of the construction is scheduled to conclude by mid-September with few traffic impacts, according to the city of Spokane.

The estimated $1.2 million in safety improvements are expected to finish Friday at Hutton Elementary; Monday at Whitman Elementary; Aug. 31 at Arlington Elementary; Sept. 3 at Rogers High and PRIDE Prep; Sept. 14 at Ferris High; Sept. 15 at Lincoln Heights Elementary; Sept. 16 at Lewis and Clark High; Sept. 17 at Salk Middle School; Sept. 20 at Shadle Park High; Sept. 21 at North Central High; and Oct. 4 at Madison Elementary.

All schedules are approximate and dependent on weather and unforeseen delays.

The city’s website said the only traffic impacts are planned lane restrictions but that unforeseen circumstances may result in the need to temporarily restrict traffic.

Jonathan Adams, Spokane senior engineer, said school districts have designated routes they want students to walk and the improvements, such as making speed limit zones clearer, will be along those routes.

Adams said the $1.2 million construction cost is funded by revenues from speeding tickets issued in school zones.