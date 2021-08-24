Corrections
UPDATED: Tue., Aug. 24, 2021
Incorrect rail bridge location
A story on Tuesday’s Northwest cover included the incorrect location of a fire that led to the closure of the Spokane, Spangle and Palouse rail line. The fire was northwest of Spangle in Spokane County.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.