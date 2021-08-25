Cascadia Public House permanently closes Hamilton Street restaurant

Cascadia Public House has permanently closed its restaurant on Hamilton Street, according to the establishment’s Facebook page.

“We, as an ownership group, just decided to go separate ways,” Justin Oliveri, former co-owner of the Hamilton Street restaurant, told The Spokesman-Review Tuesday.

Owners announced the closure Saturday, stating its ownership group sold its lease for the space at 1414 N. Hamilton St.

New owners plan to open a different restaurant there.

Cascadia Public House was founded in 2017 by Jordan Smith, Robert Hatch, Louis John Oliveri and his two sons, Johnny and Justin.

Johnny Oliveri separated from the restaurant a few years ago.

The four restaurateurs and chef Josh Lorenzen, who co-owns Rüt Bar & Kitchen on the South Hill with Justin Oliveri, announced in November they were opening a second Cascadia Public House in a space formerly occupied by Geno’s Pub near Gonzaga University.

Smith and Lorenzen declined to comment on the closure. Hatch and Louis John Oliveri were not immediately available for comment.

Cascadia’s Five Mile location at 6314 N. Ash St. will remain open and is now under sole ownership of Smith and Hatch, according to the Facebook post.