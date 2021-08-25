On the Air
Wed., Aug. 25, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, Little League World Series
Noon: TBD ESPN
4 p.m.: Ohio vs. California ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto MLB
6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland MLB
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta NBA
Football, high school
5 p.m.: Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas) ESPNU
Golf
8 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF
9:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF
11:30 p.m.: USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF
Hockey, IIHF women
3 p.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada NHL
Paralympics
6 p.m.: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball NBC Sports
12 a.m. (Friday): Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo NBC Sports
Soccer, college women
7 p.m.: CS Northridge at Stanford Pac-12
Tennis
8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying ESPN News
Track and field
11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
