On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, Little League World Series

Noon: TBD ESPN

4 p.m.: Ohio vs. California ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: L.A. Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto MLB

6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego OR N.Y. Yankees at Oakland MLB

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Atlanta NBA

Football, high school

5 p.m.: Highland Park (Texas) vs. Southlake Carrol (Texas) ESPNU

Golf

8 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF

9:30 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF

11:30 p.m.: USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF

Hockey, IIHF women

3 p.m.: World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada NHL

Paralympics

6 p.m.: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball NBC Sports

12 a.m. (Friday): Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby; Judo NBC Sports

Soccer, college women

7 p.m.: CS Northridge at Stanford Pac-12

Tennis

8 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying ESPN News

Track and field

11 a.m.: IAAF: Diamond League NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

