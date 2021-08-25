The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington
Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021



Australian Rules Football

AFL Premiership Football

Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions. 2:30 a.m. Saturday (FS1)

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Show

7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Baseball

Mariners Pregame

6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

MLB Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. (ROOT)

Mariners Postgame

10 p.m. (ROOT)

Golf

2021 Curtis Cup, Final Round. 1:45 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

Mixed Martial Arts

Professional Fighters League

Playoffs: Women’s Lightweights & Heavyweights. 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Olympics

2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby. 9 p.m. (NBCSN)

2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball. 12 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)

Soccer

Mexico Primera Division Soccer

Tijuana vs Monterrey. 7 p.m. (FS1)

