Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Aug. 27, 2021
Australian Rules Football
AFL Premiership Football
Melbourne Demons vs Brisbane Lions. 2:30 a.m. Saturday (FS1)
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series Post Show
7 p.m. (NBCSN)
Baseball
Mariners Pregame
6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
MLB Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners. 7 p.m. (ROOT)
Mariners Postgame
10 p.m. (ROOT)
Golf
2021 Curtis Cup, Final Round. 1:45 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
Mixed Martial Arts
Professional Fighters League
Playoffs: Women’s Lightweights & Heavyweights. 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Olympics
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby. 9 p.m. (NBCSN)
2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball. 12 a.m. Saturday (NBCSN)
Soccer
Mexico Primera Division Soccer
Tijuana vs Monterrey. 7 p.m. (FS1)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.