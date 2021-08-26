In brief: Wake Up Call teams with nonprofit to fight childhood cancer

Wake Up Call Coffee is partnering with the nonprofit American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

On Sept. 9, Wake Up Call will offer all drinks at $3, with $1 of each drink going to the ACCOIN organization.

The nonprofit serves children diagnosed with cancer from Eastern Washington and those traveling to Spokane for treatment from North Idaho and western Montana.

Wake Up Call Coffee previously partnered with ACCOIN and the Spokane Indians to bring “Mini Barista Day” to children and families fighting childhood cancer in the Spokane area on Tuesday at Avista Stadium.

The event gave children a chance to learn from baristas in the coffee stand’s double-decker bus, play games and take part in giveaways.

More information about the nonprofit can be found online at acco.org/inlandnw.

Peaches, pancakes breakfast Sunday at Green Bluff Grange

The Green Bluff Grange is hosting its popular all-you-can-eat peaches and pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday.

For $7 per adult, $3.50 per youth under age of 12, and at no cost for 5 and under with paid adult, diners can enjoy eggs, sausage, orange juice and pancakes served with fresh Green Bluff peaches.

The Grange is at 9809 E. Greenbluff Road in Colbert.

For more information, call (509) 979-2607.

Horizon, Ridgeline to be dedicated

The new Horizon Middle School will be dedicated Thursday at 3915 S. Pines Road. The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. BBQ dinner outdoors, a 6 p.m. dedication ceremony and 6:45 pm. dessert followed by tours of the renovated building.

Ridgeline High School’s dedication will take place Aug. 31 at 20150 E. Country Vista Drive. It beings with a 6 p.m. ceremony outside on the new football field, followed by a 6:45 p.m. dessert and tours of the builidng.

County libraries celebrate library card sign-up month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month and the perfect time to get a library card for kids heading back to school. The Spokane County Library District offers library cards at no cost and allows access to books, CDs, DVDs and magazines.

To get a library card, visit your local county branch or learn more online at www.scld.org/get-library-card.

Crosswalk fundraiser nets $60K in matching donations

Volunteers of America announced a major fundraiser with matching donations to aid in the effort to move the Crosswalk Youth Shelter out of downtown Spokane by summer 2023.

Citing a need for a larger space as well as the increased need for youth transitional housing, the VOA is asking the community to provide $1 million to complete the project.

“We are so grateful and humbled by the generosity of Windermere Realty’s $10,000 matching donation and a $50,000 matching donation from an anonymous donor that has been committed to Crosswalk Youth Shelter for 22 years,” annual giving manager Beth McRae said in a news release. “Our community is helping to provide a bright future for these amazing youth overcoming homelessness and ensuring their success.”

Crosswalk is one of two licensed emergency shelters serving runaway and homeless youth in Eastern Washington.

To learn more about this project or to donate, please visit www.voaspokane.org.

