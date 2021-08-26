The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 72° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 NBC Sports

2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota MLB

7 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

Football, NFL preseason

5 p.m.: Vikings at Chiefs NFL Network

Football, high school

7 p.m.: Sandpoint at Post Falls SWX

Golf

7 a.m.: USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF

8 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF

9 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF

1:45 a.m. (Saturday): USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF

MMA

7 p.m.: PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN2

Soccer, men

3:30 p.m.: MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC ESPN

5:30 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC ESPN

7 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana FS1

Volleyball, college women

6:30 p.m.: Baylor at Minnesota ESPNU

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

5 p.m.: Spokane at Everett (DH) 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

Noon: Lucas Oil Motocross NBC Sports

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC

Baseball, Little League World Series

9:30 a.m.: TBD ABC

12:30 p.m.: TBD ABC

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

1 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland FS1

3 p.m.: Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami MLB

6 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Angels FS1

Basketball, Big 3

Noon: Playoffs: Triplets vs. Three-Headed Monsters, Tri-State vs. Trilogy CBS

Football, college

10 a.m.: Nebraska at Illinois Fox 28

Noon: Carrol at Montana-Western SWX

12:30 p.m.: Hawaii at UCLA ESPN

4 p.m.: Alcorn St. at NC Central ESPN

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Packers at Bills NFL Network

4 p.m.: Bears at Titans NFL Network

7 p.m.: Chargers at Seahawks NFL Network

Golf

7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship NBC

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF

Horse racing

8:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1

2 p.m.: NYRA: The Travers Stakes Fox 28

Lacrosse, women

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1

MMA

7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze ESPN

Soccer, men

6:55 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Brighton NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool NBC

4 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM

Football, NFL Preseason

5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Seattle 94.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix ESPN2

Baseball, Little League World Series

7 a.m.: TBD, Third-Place Game ESPN

9 a.m.: Little League Home Run Derby ESPN

Noon: TBD, Championship ESPN

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Francisco at Atlanta TBS

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Miami MLB

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

1 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland ESPN

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg ESPN2

Football, NFL preseason

10 a.m.: Jaguars at Cowboys NFL Network

1 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati CBS

1 p.m.: Raiders at 49ers NFL Network

3 p.m.: Patriots at Giants NFL Network

5 p.m.: Browns at Falcons NBC

Golf

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship NBC

1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF

Lacrosse, women

10 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1

12:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Wolverhampton NBC Sports

Swimming

9 a.m.: ISL CBS

Volleyball, college women

1 p.m.: TBA ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories