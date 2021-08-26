On the Air
Thu., Aug. 26, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 NBC Sports
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox OR Milwaukee at Minnesota MLB
7 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
Football, NFL preseason
5 p.m.: Vikings at Chiefs NFL Network
Football, high school
7 p.m.: Sandpoint at Post Falls SWX
Golf
7 a.m.: USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF
8 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF
9 p.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF
1:45 a.m. (Saturday): USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup GOLF
MMA
7 p.m.: PFL: Featherweights & Light Heavyweights ESPN2
Soccer, men
3:30 p.m.: MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew SC ESPN
5:30 p.m.: MLS: Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC ESPN
7 p.m.: Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana FS1
Volleyball, college women
6:30 p.m.: Baylor at Minnesota ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
5 p.m.: Spokane at Everett (DH) 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
Noon: Lucas Oil Motocross NBC Sports
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400 NBC
Baseball, Little League World Series
9:30 a.m.: TBD ABC
12:30 p.m.: TBD ABC
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
1 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland FS1
3 p.m.: Arizona at Philadelphia OR Cincinnati at Miami MLB
6 p.m.: San Diego at L.A. Angels FS1
Basketball, Big 3
Noon: Playoffs: Triplets vs. Three-Headed Monsters, Tri-State vs. Trilogy CBS
Football, college
10 a.m.: Nebraska at Illinois Fox 28
Noon: Carrol at Montana-Western SWX
12:30 p.m.: Hawaii at UCLA ESPN
4 p.m.: Alcorn St. at NC Central ESPN
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Packers at Bills NFL Network
4 p.m.: Bears at Titans NFL Network
7 p.m.: Chargers at Seahawks NFL Network
Golf
7:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship NBC
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF
Horse racing
8:30 a.m.: NYRA: Saratoga Live FS1
2 p.m.: NYRA: The Travers Stakes Fox 28
Lacrosse, women
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1
MMA
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Main Card: Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze ESPN
Soccer, men
6:55 p.m.: Premier League: Everton at Brighton NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool NBC
4 p.m.: MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM
Football, NFL Preseason
5 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Seattle 94.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix ESPN2
Baseball, Little League World Series
7 a.m.: TBD, Third-Place Game ESPN
9 a.m.: Little League Home Run Derby ESPN
Noon: TBD, Championship ESPN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Francisco at Atlanta TBS
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Miami MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
1 p.m.: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Oakland ESPN
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Calgary at Winnipeg ESPN2
Football, NFL preseason
10 a.m.: Jaguars at Cowboys NFL Network
1 p.m.: Miami at Cincinnati CBS
1 p.m.: Raiders at 49ers NFL Network
3 p.m.: Patriots at Giants NFL Network
5 p.m.: Browns at Falcons NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Omega European Masters GOLF
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: The BMW Championship NBC
1:30 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship GOLF
Lacrosse, women
10 a.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1
12:30 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBA FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Wolverhampton NBC Sports
Swimming
9 a.m.: ISL CBS
Volleyball, college women
1 p.m.: TBA ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
4 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
