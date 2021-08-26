Suspects assault Safeway employee, arrested for robbery

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

Two people were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Safeway employee and stealing nearly $200 worth of merchandise from the store Wednesday night on the 900 block of West Francis Avenue in north Spokane, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Jacob Kirl, 24, and Janay Solomon, 25, were booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree robbery.

A Safeway employee waved down a deputy at about 11:15 p.m., the release said. The employee, who had a minor cut on his hand, told the deputy he was assaulted by a man and a woman trying to steal shopping baskets full of merchandise.

During the assault, Kirl allegedly struck the victim with a gallon milk jug. He warned the victim that he would stab him if he approached the suspects again, the release said.

The release said several store items were reportedly scattered across the pavement in front of the Safeway.

The release also said Kirl and Solomon initially denied trying to steal from the store and blamed the employee who intervened for starting the altercation. After being advised the store security footage had been reviewed, they both allegedly admitted – to some degree – of attempting to steal merchandise and fighting with the store clerk when he tried to stop them.