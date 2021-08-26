This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Bloodless,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)
2. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “Complications: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
4. “The Noise: A Thriller,” James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown)
5. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
6. “Sensor,” Junji Ito (Viz)
7. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
8. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)
9. “Chasing the Boogeyman: A Novel,” Richard Chizmar (Gallery)
10. “A Terrible Fall of Angels,” Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)
Nonfiction
1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)
3. “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)
4. “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal,” Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s)
5. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)
6. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
7. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)
8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
10. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
