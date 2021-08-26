This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Bloodless,” Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

2. “Billy Summers,” Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Complications: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “The Noise: A Thriller,” James Patterson and JD Barker (Little, Brown)

5. “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Sensor,” Junji Ito (Viz)

7. “The Paper Palace,” Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)

8. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Chasing the Boogeyman: A Novel,” Richard Chizmar (Gallery)

10. “A Terrible Fall of Angels,” Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

Nonfiction

1. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism,” Tucker Carlson (Threshold)

3. “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” Vivek Ramaswamy (Center Street)

4. “The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal,” Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s)

5. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker (Penguin Press)

6. “What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing,” Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)

7. “The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal,” Joseph Mercola and Ronnie Cummins (Chelsea Green)

8. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

9. “The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent,” Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

10. “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)