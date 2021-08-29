The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit……………………………………………………………… MLB

4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay………………………………………………………….. ESPN

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle…………………………………………………………………. Root

7 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers………………………………………………………. ESPN

Lacrosse, women

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBD…………………………………………………………. FS1

Paralympics

6 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling; Sitting Volleyball……………………………………………………… NBC Sports

12 a.m. (Tuesday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling……………………. NBC Sports

Tennis

9 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open…………………………………………………… ESPN

3 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant…………………………………………………………… 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………… 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

5 p.m.: Houston at Seattle……………………………………………………………700-AM

