On the Air
Sun., Aug. 29, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit……………………………………………………………… MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay………………………………………………………….. ESPN
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle…………………………………………………………………. Root
7 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers………………………………………………………. ESPN
Lacrosse, women
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited: TBD…………………………………………………………. FS1
Paralympics
6 p.m.: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling; Sitting Volleyball……………………………………………………… NBC Sports
12 a.m. (Tuesday): 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling……………………. NBC Sports
Tennis
9 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open…………………………………………………… ESPN
3 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open………………………………………………… ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant…………………………………………………………… 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob……………………………………………………………… 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: Houston at Seattle……………………………………………………………700-AM
