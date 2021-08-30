The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB

3:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco FS1

7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington NBA

7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix NBA

Bowling

4 p.m.: PWBA: U.S. Women’s Open CBS Sports

Cycling

10 a.m.: Vuelta a España NBC Sports

Golf

12 a.m. (Wednesday): LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open GOLF

Hockey, IIHF women

12:30 p.m.: World Championship: Bronze Medal Game NHL

4 p.m.: World Championship: Gold Medal Game NHL

Paralympics

6 p.m.: Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling NBC Sports

12 a.m. (Wednesday): Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball NBC Sports

Tennis

9 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN

Volleyball, college women

5 p.m.: Florida at Stanford Pac-12

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

