Mon., Aug. 30, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB
3:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Cincinnati OR Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco FS1
7 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington NBA
7 p.m.: Chicago at Phoenix NBA
Bowling
4 p.m.: PWBA: U.S. Women’s Open CBS Sports
Cycling
10 a.m.: Vuelta a España NBC Sports
Golf
12 a.m. (Wednesday): LEPGA Tour: The Skaftö Open GOLF
Hockey, IIHF women
12:30 p.m.: World Championship: Bronze Medal Game NHL
4 p.m.: World Championship: Gold Medal Game NHL
Paralympics
6 p.m.: Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Road Cycling NBC Sports
12 a.m. (Wednesday): Wheelchair Tennis (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball NBC Sports
Tennis
9 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open ESPN
Volleyball, college women
5 p.m.: Florida at Stanford Pac-12
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
