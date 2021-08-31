The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 46° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels OR Boston at Tampa Bay MLB

7 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: UAB vs. Jacksonville State ESPN

Golf

Noon: PGA: TOUR Championship Charity Challenge GOLF

Paralympics

6 p.m.: Track and field; road cycling; wheelchair tennis; table tennis NBC Sports

Midnight: Swimming; track and field; wheelchair basketball; road cycling NBC Sports

Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifying

11:30 a.m.: Norway vs. Netherlands ESPN2

Soccer, women, NWSL

5 p.m.: OL Reign at Houston CBS Sports

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.