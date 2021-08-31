On the Air
Tue., Aug. 31, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels OR Boston at Tampa Bay MLB
7 p.m.: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers OR Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: UAB vs. Jacksonville State ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA: TOUR Championship Charity Challenge GOLF
Paralympics
6 p.m.: Track and field; road cycling; wheelchair tennis; table tennis NBC Sports
Midnight: Swimming; track and field; wheelchair basketball; road cycling NBC Sports
Soccer, men, FIFA World Cup qualifying
11:30 a.m.: Norway vs. Netherlands ESPN2
Soccer, women, NWSL
5 p.m.: OL Reign at Houston CBS Sports
Tennis
9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
3 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
6 p.m.: Paul Petrino Show 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
All events subject to change
