Silvertips score nine goals in rout of Chiefs

From staff reports

It’s been awhile since the Spokane Chiefs absorbed a thumping like this one.

U.S. Division-leading Everett besieged Spokane goaltenders with 63 shots on goal in a thorough 9-2 win over the visiting Chiefs on Wednesday night in a Western Hockey League game.

Yannick Proske’s unassisted goal for Spokane tied the game at 1 at the 6-minute, 25-second mark of the first period, but the game soon unraveled.

Goals by Jackson Berezowski and Niko Huuhtanen gave the Silvertips a 3-1 lead through the first period. Goals by Olen Zellweger and Huuhtanen bookended Jack Finley’s goal for Spokane as Everett boosted its lead to 5-2 through two periods.

Berezowski netted his second goal 18 seconds into the third period. Hunter Campbell’s second goal at the 10:01 mark capped the Silvertips’ four-goal period, in which Everett outshot the Chiefs 24-4.

Spokane goalie Manny Panghli stopped 40 of 49 shots before Mason Beaupit came on in relief. Beaupit made 14 saves.

Koen MacInnes finished with 18 saves for Everett.

The Chiefs last surrendered nine goals in a 9-5 loss to Seattle on Dec. 27, 2019.