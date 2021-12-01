The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

Hockey

College Hockey

Ohio State at Notre Dame.

4:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Seattle Kraken Pregame

6:30 p.m. (ROOT)

NHL Hockey

Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken.

7 p.m. (ROOT)

Seattle Kraken Postgame

9:30 p.m. (ROOT)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi

7 p.m. (SHOW)

Football

College Football

Pac-12 Championship – Oregon vs Utah. 5 p.m. 4.1

Basketball

NBA Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NBA Basketball

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers. 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf

Asian Tour Golf

Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round. 9 p.m. (GOLF)

Sunshine Tour Golf

SA Open Championship, Third Round.

2 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)

