Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021
Hockey
College Hockey
Ohio State at Notre Dame.
4:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Seattle Kraken Pregame
6:30 p.m. (ROOT)
NHL Hockey
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken.
7 p.m. (ROOT)
Seattle Kraken Postgame
9:30 p.m. (ROOT)
Mixed Martial Arts
Bellator 272: Pettis vs. Horiguchi
7 p.m. (SHOW)
Football
College Football
Pac-12 Championship – Oregon vs Utah. 5 p.m. 4.1
Basketball
NBA Basketball
Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks. 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
NBA Basketball
Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers. 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Golf
Asian Tour Golf
Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round. 9 p.m. (GOLF)
Sunshine Tour Golf
SA Open Championship, Third Round.
2 a.m. Saturday (GOLF)
