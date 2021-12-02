Dear Annie 12/2

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am a single mother to my one daughter who is now 29. She moved from our hometown because that’s where she met her husband, and she now has a son, my grandson, who is 1½ years old. She asked me when she first got pregnant if I would move down to where they live to babysit Monday through Friday.

Long story short, I did move. I left all my friends and family behind, though it’s only two hours away. And now she decided to have him in day care, so I only babysit as needed.

It has been and still is very difficult for me being in this new city. I don’t know anybody and am still single, having left my companion when I moved down here. And it seems like the only time I see my grandson is when she needs me to babysit him.

Recently, she signed him up for toddler soccer, and I told her that I wanted to go to see him play. This past Saturday, they went, and she never asked me to join them.

Her husband sometimes has to work on Saturdays, and it seems like she only invites me to things when he is working and not able to attend.

I am feeling kind of hurt about this but don’t want to bring it up to her because I don’t want to start a huge conversation. I have been lonely and have been living here for a year now. I’m thinking about moving back to my hometown but I’m torn because of not being able to see my grandson as often.

My question is, do you think I am being unreasonable to feel hurt that she doesn’t ask me to attend things when her husband is going? Should I move back to my hometown, which is two hours away, so I can have a social life? – Homesick

Dear Homesick: It sounds like freaked-out first-time mom was the one who requested you move to her neighborhood. Now that she’s in the groove of her parenting duties, she no longer needs the extra hands – which doesn’t mean she doesn’t appreciate you but does mean she is preoccupied with her immediate family.

Move back to your hometown and reconnect with your partner. Sitting by the phone waiting for invites does not make for a fulfilling social life.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.