In brief: Input sought on former East Central library space

From local reports

The Spokane City Council is looking for community input on the future use of the former Spokane Public Library at East Central via ThoughtExchange.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution Nov. 8 establishing a community-directed process for determining the future use of the space.

“Community conversation is the first step in our multi-phase community engagement process and ThoughtExchange is the perfect tool to start this very important conversation,” Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson said in a news release. “We want to hear from impacted community members on the best ways to occupy that space in East Central. Expanding on the East 5th Initiative, it’s imperative that we look at community vibrancy by ensuring that we secure an occupant who has a vision of growing East Central.”

In October, Spokane Public Library relocated to its new Liberty Park branch a few blocks away, leaving the 6,000-square-foot city-owned former East Central Library vacant. A few proposals have been submitted to City Council for use of the space.

“This is a rich opportunity for an occupant to provide a unique and impactful investment for this community,” Councilmember Michael Cathcart said in a release. “We are excited to engage with community members in this effort to find out what they want for the space and how it will best serve the residents of East Central and the surrounding area.”

The City Council will use ThoughtExchange throughout the public engagement process to survey and collect feedback.

To participate in the first exchange, visit https://tejoin.com/scroll/418291364