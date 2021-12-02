On the Air
Thu., Dec. 2, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:25 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPNU
8:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Rutgers at Illinois ESPN2
4 p.m.: Kansas at St. John’s FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN
7:05 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: C-USA Championship: W. Kentucky at UTSA CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah ABC
Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge Golf
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship Golf
Hockey, college men
4:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Edmonton at Seattle Root
MMA
7 p.m.: Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi Showtime
Soccer, college women, NCAA College Cup
4 p.m.: Rutgers vs. Florida State ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Santa Clara vs. BYU ESPNU
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Wyoming at Gonzaga 790-AM
Football, college
5 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Memphis at Mississippi ESPN2
9 a.m.: Robert Morris at Milwaukee ESPNU
9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Villanova FS1
9:30 a.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin Fox 28
10 a.m.: San Diego State at Michigan CBS
11 a.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN2
11 a.m.: Yale at Auburn ESPNU
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Colorado FS1
11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Providence CBS Sports
1 p.m.: BYU at Missouri State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Penn at Temple ESPNU
1 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: USC at Washington State Pac-12
5 p.m.: Battle in Seattle: Alabama vs. Gonzaga ESPN2
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Creighton FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Fordham at St. John’s FS1
5 p.m.: Missouri at Baylor ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Boston at Portland Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Big 12 Championship: Baylor at Oklahoma St. ABC
9 a.m.: MAC Championship: Kent St. at Northern Illinois ESPN
Noon: MWC Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St. Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Sun Belt Championship: App. St. at Louisiana ESPN
1 p.m.: AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati ABC
1 p.m.: SEC Championship: Georgia at Alabama CBS
5 p.m.: ACC Championship: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ABC
5 p.m.: Big Ten Championship: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28
8 p.m.: Southern Cal at California FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge NBC
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship Golf
1 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA: South African Open Championship Golf
Hockey
10 a.m.: St. Louis at Florida NHL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Nashville NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX
MMA
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo ESPN
Skiing/snowboarding
2 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC
Soccer, men
4:45 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria FS1
7 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Watford NBC
3:30 p.m.: MLS Western Playoff: Portland at Real Salt Lake FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
9:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Omaha 700-AM
1:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM
2:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
9:25 a.m.: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Mississippi State ESPNU
Noon: North Carolina at Georgia Tech ESPN2
Noon: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
1 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State ESPNU
2 p.m.: Xavier at Oklahoma State ESPN2
3 p.m.: Kansas State at Wichita State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at UConn FS1
11 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: LA Chargers at Cincinnati CBS
10 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle CBS
5:20 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City NBC
Golf, PGA Tour
8 a.m.: Hero World Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: Hero World Challenge NBC
Horse racing
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Skiing/snowboarding
1 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester United………….NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa…………………….NBC Sports
Noon: MLS Eastern Playoff: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. City FC…………..ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Seattle…………………………………………………94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City……………………………………………..1080-AM
All events subject to change
