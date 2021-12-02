Revisiting news in Spokane through The Spokesman-Review photo journalist’s lens

The Spokesman-Review’s dedicated staff of photo journalists help bring to life stories about the residents and communities in the Inland Northwest. At a moment’s notice, they may drive many miles to photograph an event and persons in the news. They do feature photos that take planning and special equipment. In covering assignments, they aim to tell the human story without judgment, but with kindness and sensitivity to the person or persons in front of them.

As a token of appreciation, the Voice sections will display a photographer’s work every Thursday in December. The photographers chose the featured photos.

Thank you, Dan Pelle, Colin Mulvany, Jesse Tinsley, Kathy Plonka and Tyler Tjomsland for a job well done.