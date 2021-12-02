This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander),” Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
2. “The Becoming: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 2,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
3. “Fear No Evil,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
7. “The Christmas Promise,” Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)
8. “Flying Angels: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Mercy,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
Nonfiction
1. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense),” Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
3. “All American Christmas,” Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside)
4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy! 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
5. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)
6. “Guinness World Records 2022,” (Guinness World Records)
7. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
8. “God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments,” Hannah Brown (Harper)
9. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” Paul McCartney (Liveright)
10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul,” Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
