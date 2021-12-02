This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander),” Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

2. “The Becoming: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 2,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. “Fear No Evil,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

6. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. “The Christmas Promise,” Richard Paul Evans (Gallery)

8. “Flying Angels: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Mercy,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

Nonfiction

1. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense),” Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)

2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

3. “All American Christmas,” Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy! 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)

6. “Guinness World Records 2022,” (Guinness World Records)

7. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

8. “God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments,” Hannah Brown (Harper)

9. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present,” Paul McCartney (Liveright)

10. “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul,” Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)