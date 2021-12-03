The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 35° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show NBC Sports

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Memphis at Mississippi ESPN2

9 a.m.: Robert Morris at Milwaukee ESPNU

9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Villanova FS1

9:30 a.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin Fox 28

10 a.m.: San Diego State at Michigan CBS

11 a.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN2

11 a.m.: Yale at Auburn ESPNU

11 a.m.: Tennessee at Colorado FS1

11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Providence CBS Sports

1 p.m.: BYU at Missouri State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Penn at Temple ESPNU

1 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at DePaul FS1

3 p.m.: USC at Washington State Pac-12

5 p.m.: Battle in Seattle: Alabama vs. Gonzaga ESPN2

6 p.m.: Iowa State at Creighton FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Fordham at St. John’s FS1

5 p.m.: Missouri at Baylor ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

7 p.m.: Boston at Portland Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: Big 12 Championship: Baylor at Oklahoma St. ABC

9 a.m.: MAC Championship: Kent St. at Northern Illinois ESPN

Noon: MWC Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St. Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: Sun Belt Championship: App. St. at Louisiana ESPN

1 p.m.: AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati ABC

1 p.m.: SEC Championship: Georgia at Alabama CBS

5 p.m.: ACC Championship: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ABC

5 p.m.: Big Ten Championship: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28

8 p.m.: Southern Cal at California FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge Golf

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge NBC

9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship Golf

1 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA: South African Open Championship Golf

Hockey

10 a.m.: St. Louis at Florida NHL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Nashville NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX

MMA

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN

7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo ESPN

Skiing/snowboarding

2 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC

Soccer, men

4:45 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria FS1

7 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Watford NBC

3:30 p.m.: MLS Western Playoff: Portland at Real Salt Lake FS1

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

9:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Omaha 700-AM

1:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM

2:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette ………………………………………1230-AM

Basketball, college women

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette……………………………………….1230-AM

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories