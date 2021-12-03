On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 3, 2021
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1 practice ESPN2
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show NBC Sports
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Memphis at Mississippi ESPN2
9 a.m.: Robert Morris at Milwaukee ESPNU
9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Villanova FS1
9:30 a.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin Fox 28
10 a.m.: San Diego State at Michigan CBS
11 a.m.: Louisville at NC State ESPN2
11 a.m.: Yale at Auburn ESPNU
11 a.m.: Tennessee at Colorado FS1
11 a.m.: Rhode Island at Providence CBS Sports
1 p.m.: BYU at Missouri State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Penn at Temple ESPNU
1 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at DePaul FS1
3 p.m.: USC at Washington State Pac-12
5 p.m.: Battle in Seattle: Alabama vs. Gonzaga ESPN2
6 p.m.: Iowa State at Creighton FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Fordham at St. John’s FS1
5 p.m.: Missouri at Baylor ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: Boston at Portland Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Big 12 Championship: Baylor at Oklahoma St. ABC
9 a.m.: MAC Championship: Kent St. at Northern Illinois ESPN
Noon: MWC Championship: Utah St. at San Diego St. Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Sun Belt Championship: App. St. at Louisiana ESPN
1 p.m.: AAC Championship: Houston at Cincinnati ABC
1 p.m.: SEC Championship: Georgia at Alabama CBS
5 p.m.: ACC Championship: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ABC
5 p.m.: Big Ten Championship: Michigan at Iowa Fox 28
8 p.m.: Southern Cal at California FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge Golf
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge NBC
9 p.m.: Asian Tour: Laguna Phuket Championship Golf
1 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA: South African Open Championship Golf
Hockey
10 a.m.: St. Louis at Florida NHL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Nashville NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane SWX
MMA
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts ESPN
7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo ESPN
Skiing/snowboarding
2 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC
Soccer, men
4:45 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Lebanon vs. Algeria FS1
7 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Wolverhampton USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Watford NBC
3:30 p.m.: MLS Western Playoff: Portland at Real Salt Lake FS1
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
9:30 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Omaha 700-AM
1:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Idaho 1080-AM
2:30 p.m.: USC at Washington State 920-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette ………………………………………1230-AM
Basketball, college women
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Willamette……………………………………….1230-AM
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: SEC Championship: Georgia vs. Alabama 700-AM
All events subject to change
