Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders leads Mt. Spokane boys; Olivia Moore lifts Mead girls

Roundup of Friday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Mt. Spokane 74, Mead 49: Xavier Kamalu-Vargas and Maverick Sanders scored 16 points apiece and the Wildcats (1-1) beat the host Panthers (0-2). Sam Davidson added 11 points for Mt. Spokane. Justin Sands paced Mead with nine points.

Walla Walla 82, Central Valley 65: Diego Jaques scored 21 points, Dane Gardea added 16 and the Blue Devils (2-0) topped the visiting Bears (1-1). Dylan Darling scored 46 points including five 3-pointers for CV. Darling has 98 points in two games this season.

Ridgeline 82, Southridge 75: Isaac Richardson scored 23 points and the Falcons (1-1) beat the visiting Suns (0-2). Brayden Allen added 15 points for Ridgeline. Justin Brown led Southridge with 21 points.

Lake City 61, University 50: Kolton Mitchell scored 27 points and the Timberwolves (2-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-1). Blake Buchanan added 19 points for LC. Conrad Bippes scored 22 points and Jeremiah Sibley added 11 for U-Hi.

East Valley 60, Lakeland 56: Diezel Wilkinson scored 21 points and the Knights (1-0) beat the visiting Hawks (1-1) in the border clash. Luke Holecek added 15 points for EV. Grant Reth paced Lakeland with 21 points.

West Valley 57, Sandpoint 50: Grady Walker scored 19 points, Turner Livingston added 15 and the Eagles (2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1) in the Border Clash.

Liberty 67, Medical Lake 55: Colton Marsh scored 30 points and the Lancers (2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-2). Tayshawn Colvin added 19 points for Liberty. Tyler Sembly led Medical Lake with 25 points and three 3-pointers.

Lakeside 62, St. George’s 46: Dayne Kruech scored 24 points and the visiting Eagles (1-1) beat the Dragons (1-1). Kole Hunsaker added 18 points for Lakeside. John Nowland led St. George’s with 12 points.

Colville 70, Northwest Christian 50: Rhett Foulkes scored 33 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-0) beat the Crusaders (0-2). Makennon Floener added 17 points for Colville. Asher West led NWC with 18 points.

Reardan 66, Tekoa-Rosalia 64: Cody Sprecher scored 22 points, Tristan McCray added 21 and Reardan (2-0) edged the visiting Timberwolves (0-1).

Springdale 73, Selkirk 40: Tim Cates scored 17 points and the visiting Chargers (2-0) beat the Rangers (0-2).

Wellpinit 54, Oakesdale 50: William Dick IV scored 16 points and visiting Wellpinit (1-0) beat the Nighthawks (0-1). Ryan Henning led Oakesdale with 20 points.

Kellogg 78, Lakeside (ID) 71: Kolby Luna scored 25 points and the Wildcats (5-1) beat the visiting Knights (2-2). Tanner Groves added 21 points for Kellogg.

Genesis Prep 57, Clark Fork 47: The Jaguars (1-0) topped the visiting Wampus Cats (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Girls

Mead 61, Mt. Spokane 37: Olivia Moore scored 14 points and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-2). Teryn Gardner added 12 points for Mead. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 12 points.

Central Valley 52, Walla Walla 22: Paige Jackson scored 11 points and the visiting Bears (1-1) beat the Blue Devils (0-1). Makenna Monks went 3 for 6 on 3-pointers to finish with nine points for CV. Cami Martin led Walla Walla with 18 points.

Pasco 61, University 31: Tajia Mackay scored 21 points with 15 rebounds and five blocked shots and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the visiting Titans (1-1). Abby Priddy led U-Hi with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Southridge 57, Ridgeline 27: Kayden Sanders scored 12 points and the Suns (2-0) beat the host Falcons (0-2). Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with 15 points.

Lakeland 77, East Valley 35: Addie Kiefer totaled 22 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists and the visiting Hawks (2-2) beat the Knights (0-1) in a Border Clash game. Ellie Syverson led East Valley with 21 points.

Clarkston 69, Freeman 42: Kendall Wallace scored 26 points, 15 in the third quarter, and the visiting Bantams (2-0) beat the Scotties (1-1). Maddy Phillips and Jaycee Goldsmith had 11 points apiece for Freeman.

Timberlake 64, Riverside 35: McKennah Kronenberg scored 16 points and the Tigers (1-1) beat the visiting Rams (0-1) in Spirit Lake. Sam Riggles had 18 points for Riverside.

Lakeside 49, St. George’s 46: Sophia Stadler had 17 points and the visiting Eagles (1-1) edged the Dragons (0-2).

Colville 62, Northwest Christian 24: Mckenna Reggear scored 15 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-1) beat the Crusaders (0-2).

Liberty 47, Medical Lake 28: Teagan Colvin finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds and the Lancers (2-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-1). Ellie Denny added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks for Liberty.

Connell 56, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 32: Maggie Smith scored 30 points and the Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Broncos (0-2) in a nonleague game on Friday night.

Garfield-Palouse 49, Asotin 21: Kenzi Pederson had 27 points and 13 rebounds and the Vikings (1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1).

Lake City 71, Rocky Mountain 49: Kamryn Pickford scored 15 points and the Timberwolves (6-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-4). Emberlyn Reynolds added 14 points as Lake City had five in double figures.

Coeur d’Alene 55, Meridian 42: Skylar Burke scored 21 points, Madi Symons added 13 and the Vikings (2-0) beat the visiting Warriors (2-4).

Post Falls 72, Eagle 40: The host Trojans (3-0) topped the Mustangs (2-5). Details were unavailable.