Washington State volleyball swept by Baylor in second round of NCAA Tournament

From staff reports

WACO, Texas – No. 22 Washington State volleyball exited the NCAA Tournament Friday after being swept by No. 5 Baylor, losing in the second round for the fourth time in six years.

The sixth-seeded and host Bears (22-5) beat the Cougars (20-12) 27-25, 25-21 and 25-20 to advance to the third round against the winner of Saturday’s match between Minnesota and Stanford.

The Cougars held a 24-22 advantage in the first set, but a service error by Magda Jehlarova and a kill by Yossina Pressley leveled the score at 24. Kalyah Williams scored the next point for WSU, but the Bears scored the next three to win the set.

Baylor never trailed in the second set and pulled away in the third with a five-point run after being down 15-14. The Bears had a 27.9% hitting percentage to WSU’s 16.7% and led in kills 48-38, behind Avery Skinner’s 17 and Pressley’s 16.

WSU coach Jen Greeny’s Cougars have qualified for six consecutive NCAAs – one of 17 programs to do so over that span. Greeny, the Pac-12’s co-coach of the year, has been a part of 12 of WSU’s 16 tournament appearances – six as head coach, three as an assistant and three as a player.