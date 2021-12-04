On the Air
Sat., Dec. 4, 2021
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, Formula 1
9:25 a.m.: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Mississippi State ESPNU
Noon: North Carolina at Georgia Tech ESPN2
Noon: UCLA at Washington Pac-12
1 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State ESPNU
2 p.m.: Xavier at Oklahoma State ESPN2
3 p.m.: Kansas State at Wichita State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Notre Dame at UConn FS1
11 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: LA Chargers at Cincinnati CBS
10 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle CBS
5:20 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City NBC
Golf, PGA Tour
8 a.m.: Hero World Challenge Golf
10 a.m.: Hero World Challenge NBC
Horse racing
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Skiing/snowboarding
1 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester United………….NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa…………………….NBC Sports
Noon: MLS Eastern Playoff: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. City FC…………..ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: San Francisco at Seattle…………………………………………………94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City……………………………………………..1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.