The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, Formula 1

9:25 a.m.: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Mississippi State ESPNU

Noon: North Carolina at Georgia Tech ESPN2

Noon: UCLA at Washington Pac-12

1 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State ESPNU

2 p.m.: Xavier at Oklahoma State ESPN2

3 p.m.: Kansas State at Wichita State ESPNU

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Notre Dame at UConn FS1

11 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s FS1

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Utah at Cleveland Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: LA Chargers at Cincinnati CBS

10 a.m.: Arizona at Chicago Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: San Francisco at Seattle CBS

5:20 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City NBC

Golf, PGA Tour

8 a.m.: Hero World Challenge Golf

10 a.m.: Hero World Challenge NBC

Horse racing

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Skiing/snowboarding

1 p.m.: FIS: World Cup NBC

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Crystal Palace at Manchester United………….NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa…………………….NBC Sports

Noon: MLS Eastern Playoff: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. City FC…………..ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: San Francisco at Seattle…………………………………………………94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City……………………………………………..1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.