On the Air
Mon., Dec. 6, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Virginia at James Madison CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Vermont at Providence FS1
4 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee ESPN
4 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Duquesne at DePaul FS1
6 p.m.: Butler at Oklahoma ESPN2
6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Tulsa ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse ESPN
8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers TNT
Curling, men
10:30 a.m.: Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand NBC Sports
Soccer, men
10:50 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Egypt FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, high school girls
5:15 p.m.: GSL: Cheney at University 700-AM
All events subject to change
