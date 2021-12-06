The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Virginia at James Madison CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Vermont at Providence FS1

4 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Tennessee ESPN

4 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Duquesne at DePaul FS1

6 p.m.: Butler at Oklahoma ESPN2

6 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Tulsa ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Jimmy V Classic: Villanova vs. Syracuse ESPN

8 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Whitman at Whitworth SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Lakers TNT

Curling, men

10:30 a.m.: Olympics Qualifying: U.S. vs. New Zealand NBC Sports

Soccer, men

10:50 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Algeria vs. Egypt FS1

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, high school girls

5:15 p.m.: GSL: Cheney at University 700-AM

All events subject to change

