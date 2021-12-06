The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Police still looking to identify suspects after body was found Thursday on side of Hayford Road

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 6, 2021

Spokane deputies responded 10 a.m. Thursday to calls of a dead body in Airway Heights. (Sydney Brown / The Spokesman-Review)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

Spokane deputies believe the man found dead Thursday on North Hayford Road in Airway Heights died from a gunshot wound, according to court documents, but questions remain as to who may have left him there.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Jeffrey Hayes, 48. His manner of death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso.

At 10:08 a.m. Thursday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a woman who said she saw two men in a white passenger vehicle dump a body in the vacant field just north of the Northern Quest Casino, according to a recently filed search warrant.

Deputies found Hayes dead at the scene on North Hayford Road and West Balmer Avenue. A shell casing was found near his body, according to the search warrant.

