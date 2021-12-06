Police still looking to identify suspects after body was found Thursday on side of Hayford Road
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 6, 2021
Spokane deputies believe the man found dead Thursday on North Hayford Road in Airway Heights died from a gunshot wound, according to court documents, but questions remain as to who may have left him there.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Jeffrey Hayes, 48. His manner of death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso.
At 10:08 a.m. Thursday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office got a call from a woman who said she saw two men in a white passenger vehicle dump a body in the vacant field just north of the Northern Quest Casino, according to a recently filed search warrant.
Deputies found Hayes dead at the scene on North Hayford Road and West Balmer Avenue. A shell casing was found near his body, according to the search warrant.
