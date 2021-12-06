TV Best Bets







NHL

Two Western Conference teams off to lukewarm starts hit the ice tonight in Sin City, where Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights play host to Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars. The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights got the better of the Stars in these teams’ first meeting in October, when Evgenii Dadonov’s goal in overtime lifted Vegas to a 3-2 win over Dallas. 7 p.m. on TNT.

‘Christmas Around the World’

Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host this new one-hour yuletide special that showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world, by highlighting traditions that reach back into ancient times and extend into the modern day. That overview, not surprisingly, also extends to what various cultures have come to regard as ‘‘Christmas foods.’’ (TV-PG) 8 p.m. on KSKN.

‘Crossroads’

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Brett Young returns to the Crossroads stage for the first Christmas-themed episode in this acclaimed music series. In this one-hour offering, Young appears alongside an all-star lineup of friends and collaborators including Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, David DeGraw and Maddie & Tae. Songs include seasonal highlights from Young’s first holiday album, ‘‘Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.’’ (TV-PG) 8 p.m. on CMT.

‘Christmas With a Crow’

When Cassie (Lisa Durupt) travels home to help revive her family’s traditional Christmas special, she finds herself working with Nicolas (Marcus Rosner), a charismatic stranger who has volunteered his service. She has no idea this dashing gentleman actually is an incognito prince, who is hoping his masquerade will help him get into the authentic Christmas spirit. Teryl Rothery, Michael Lazarovitch, Dianne Mahoney and Jesse Gervais co-star in this 2021 yuletide romance. 8 p.m. on LIFE.

‘Dirty Tricks’

Director Daniel Sivan’s improbably entertaining 2021 documentary takes viewers inside the world of elite competitive bridge – which, yes, apparently is a thing – to examine a cheating scandal that rocked this somewhat rarefied social strata. The story focuses mainly on Lotan Fisher, an Israeli prodigy with a photographic memory and dreams of fame. Partnering with Ron Schwartz, Fisher swiftly rose through the ranks until 2015, when a former teammate accused them of cheating. 8 p.m. on SHOW.

‘A Tennessee Kind of Christmas’

A superstar lineup of country music greats including Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Pam Tillis, Sara & Olivia Evans, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence and Wynonna celebrate the Christmas season from several iconic venues and outdoor locations in and around Nashville, Tenn., in this new one-hour special. In addition to performing beloved songs of this festive season, the stars also share stories of their personal Christmas traditions and favorite holiday memories. 9 p.m. on CMT.

‘Intergalactic’

After escaping into space, Ash (Savannah Steyn) finds herself given the cold shoulder by the rest of the crew over her perceived betrayal of Dr. Grieves. Meanwhile, Candy (Eleanor Tomlinson) is devastated over her mother’s death. After they are infected by a parasite that turns its victims temporarily into zombies, however, the crew is forced to set aside any differences and work together. Fortunately, Candy discovers Ash has a natural immunity to this threat, providing the key to a cure. (TV-MA) 10 p.m. on SYFY.

‘Dr. Pimple Popper’

With the holidays swiftly approaching, Dr. Sandra Lee is even busier than usual trying to help patients deal with any stubborn skin issues before they have to deal with seasonal parties and the associated selfies and group photos that are a part of the reveling. In the one-hour holiday episode ‘‘A Pimple Carol,’’ however, she also gets visits from the Ghosts of Pimples Past, Present and Future who may even be able to help with some new cases. (TV-14) 10 p.m. on TLC.

Vegas Golden Knights’s Michael Amadio skates to the puck during a game against the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 4 in Glendale, Ariz.