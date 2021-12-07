The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 39° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Ball State at Xavier FS1

4 p.m.: UConn at West Virginia ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown FS1

6 p.m.: Marquette at Kansas State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Towson at Ohio State ESPNU

7 p.m.: Weber State at Washington State Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Portland at Golden State ESPN/Root

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Colorado at N.Y. Rangers NHL

7 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas TNT

Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League

7 a.m.: TBA CBS Sports

4 p.m.: TBA CBS Sports

6 p.m.: TBA CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Colorado 700-AM

5:30 p.m.: South Dakota State at Idaho 1080-AM

6:30 p.m.: Weber State at Washington State 920-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.