On the Air
Tue., Dec. 7, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Ball State at Xavier FS1
4 p.m.: UConn at West Virginia ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown FS1
6 p.m.: Marquette at Kansas State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Towson at Ohio State ESPNU
7 p.m.: Weber State at Washington State Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington State at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Portland at Golden State ESPN/Root
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Colorado at N.Y. Rangers NHL
7 p.m.: Dallas at Vegas TNT
Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League
7 a.m.: TBA CBS Sports
4 p.m.: TBA CBS Sports
6 p.m.: TBA CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
4:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Colorado 700-AM
5:30 p.m.: South Dakota State at Idaho 1080-AM
6:30 p.m.: Weber State at Washington State 920-AM
All events subject to change
