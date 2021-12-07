Prep roundup print only

By Dave Nichols The Spokesman-Review

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

All games are nonleague unless otherwise noted.

Boys

Central Valley 79, Mead 73 (OT): Dylan Darling scored 24 points and the Bears (3-0) outlasted the visiting Panthers (0-3) in overtime. Nathan Rowell hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points for CV. Ryan Mount and Zack Reighard scored 18 points apiece for Mead.

University 90, Cheney 67: Jeremiah Sibley hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Conrad Bippes added 21 and the Titans (2-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 23 points and Josh Whiteley added 18.

Mt. Spokane 64, Lewis and Clark 39: Maverick Sanders scored 14 points, Ryan Lafferty added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (2-1) beat the Tigers (0-3). Liam Cleary led LC with 15 points and four 3-pointers.

Gonzaga Prep 68, North Central 60: Jayden Stevens shot 10 of 17 for 23 points and the Bullpups (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-2). Jamil Miller added 19 points and Carter Collins had 12 for G-Prep. Elijah Williams scored 22 points for North Central.

Ferris 71, Ridgeline 33: Kobe Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and the host Saxons (2-0) topped the Falcons (1-2). Alec Roland added 12 points for Ferris.

West Valley 65, Lakeside 56: Turner Livingston scored 25 points and host West Valley (4-0) beat Lakeside (1-3). Ben Fried added 14 points for West Valley. Calvin Mikkelsen led Lakeside with 14 points.

Colville 70, Kettle Falls 45: Rhett Foulkes scored 38 points and the Crimson Hawks (2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-4). Eli Armstrong and Braylen Pfeffer led Kettle Falls with 10 points apiece.

Girls

Mead 56, Central Valley 39: Teryn Gardner scored 14 points and the Bears (2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-1). Haley Burns scored 12 points and Olivia Moore added 11 for Mead. Autumn Agnew led CV with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 46, Mt. Spokane 41: Nyah Ankcorn totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Tigers (1-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-3). Brooklyn Jenson added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Katie Mackenzie had seven steals for LC. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 19 points.

Gonzaga Prep 61, North Central 16: Taliah Lee scored 17 points, Lucy Lynn had 14 and the Bullpups (2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-1). Sitara Byrd scored 15 points and Shanaya Byrd added 12 rebounds for Gonzaga Prep.

Ferris 67, Ridgeline 25: Kendall Omlin scored 20 points and the Saxons (3-1) beat the visiting Falcons (0-4). Kacey Spink had 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals for Ferris. Emma Myers led Ridgeline with 14 points.

University 66, Cheney 29: Cameron Roberts scored 16 points and the Titans (2-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-2).

West Valley 63, Lakeside 31: Chloe DeHaro scored 18 points, Madison Carr added 16 and host West Valley (3-0) beat Lakeside (2-2) in a battle of Eagles.

Northwest Christian 56, Rogers 37: Paisley Cox scored 14 points, Ilia Larson added 12 and the visiting Crusaders (1-2) beat the Pirates (0-1). Jalayla Brown led Rogers with 19 points and four 3-pointers.

Colfax 58, Clarkston 39: Asher Cai scored 24 points and the visiting Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Bantams (2-1). Kendall Wallace and Maggie Ogden scored 10 points apiece for the Bantams (2-1).

Medical Lake 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: Charde Luat scored 20 points, Delaney Gunther added 15 and the visiting Cardinals (2-1) beat the Broncos (0-3). Sydney Kinch led LRS with 24 points.

Liberty 55, Davenport 25: Teagan Colvin scored 23 points in the first three quarters and the visiting Lancers (3-0, 2-0) beat the Gorillas (0-1, 0-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

Valley Christian 36, Tekoa-Rosalia 28: The visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Timberwolves (0-2). Details were unavailable.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 55, Touchet 15: Hailee Marty scored 10 points and the Eagles (1-1) beat the visiting Redhawks.