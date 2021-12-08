The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 31° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

1:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Texas at Seton Hall FS1

5:30 p.m.: Monmouth at St. John’s FS1

6 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Gonzaga KHQ/Root+

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: UConn at Georgia Tech ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia NBA

Football, college

4 p.m.: College Football Awards ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Minnesota NFL/Fox 28

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle Root

Triathlon

5 p.m.: Clash Daytona NBC Sports

Volleyball, NCAA women’s tournament

8 a.m.: BYU vs. Purdue ESPNU

10 a.m.: Florida at Louisville ESPNU

Noon: Minnesota vs. Baylor ESPNU

2 p.m.: UCLA at Wisconsin ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Washington at Texas ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Nebraska ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Minnesota 1080-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.