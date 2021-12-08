On the Air
Wed., Dec. 8, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1:25 a.m. (Friday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Texas at Seton Hall FS1
5:30 p.m.: Monmouth at St. John’s FS1
6 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Merrimack at Gonzaga KHQ/Root+
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: UConn at Georgia Tech ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Utah at Philadelphia NBA
Football, college
4 p.m.: College Football Awards ESPN
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Minnesota NFL/Fox 28
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle Root
Triathlon
5 p.m.: Clash Daytona NBC Sports
Volleyball, NCAA women’s tournament
8 a.m.: BYU vs. Purdue ESPNU
10 a.m.: Florida at Louisville ESPNU
Noon: Minnesota vs. Baylor ESPNU
2 p.m.: UCLA at Wisconsin ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Washington at Texas ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Illinois vs. Nebraska ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Merrimack at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Minnesota 1080-AM
All events subject to change
