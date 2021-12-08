TV Best Bets







‘Shark Tank’

The tank is overflowing with comfort and joy in this new holiday-themed episode, in which the resident panel of Sharks entertain some seasonally appropriate pitches and products from tonight’s guest entrepreneurs. Among the panelists are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 4.1.

‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

God rest ye, merry magicians! Illusionists Penn & Teller are joined by host Alyson Hannigan for a special yuletide edition of this hit reality competition series. Apart from the Christmassy decor, costumes and some other surprise elements, fans of the show will find the familiar format pretty much unchanged, as Penn & Teller watch as aspiring magicians try to impress them with a trick, then try to replicate the illusion based on one viewing. (TVPG) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

‘A Dickens of a Holiday!’

In this delightful 2021 yuletide romantic comedy, Cassie (Brooke D’Orsay, ‘‘Royal Pains’’), tasked with coordinating the 100th anniversary of her hometown’s justifiably celebrated Victorian Christmas festival, has been racking her brain for something that will guarantee this high-profile event will be a success. In a flash of nostalgic inspiration, she decides to invite her former high school classmate Jake (Kristoffer Polaha, ‘‘Mystery 101’’) – who has gone on to a successful career in action movies – to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production of Charles Dickens’ ‘‘A Christmas Carol.’’ (TVG) 8 p.m. on HALL.

‘Holiday in Santa Fe’

For years, the Ortega family has run a popular Santa Fe holiday shop that specializes in award-winning ornaments and Christmas decor inspired by authentic Mexican traditions. After the unexpected death of the family matriarch, who created all the visionary designs, however, siblings Tony and Magdalena Ortega (Mario Lopez, Aimee Garcia) struggle to find the resolve to keep the business going, especially when a powerful businesswoman (Emeraude Toubia) offers to acquire the company. Don Most, Gia Lopez and Efrain Figueroa also star in this 2021 romance. 8 p.m. on LIFE.

‘Arthur Christmas’

Santa is known to ‘‘save’’ some youngsters’ holidays, but his youngest son goes to the rescue in this animated feature from the studio that also was behind ‘‘Chicken Run.’’ If Arthur doesn’t come through, a British girl may not get the bicycle she desires … but he’ll have to get past his own foibles to complete the mission. The voice cast includes such notables as James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie (‘‘House’’) and Bill Nighy. Justin Bieber is on the music soundtrack. 8 p.m. on DIS.

‘Ricky Powell: The Individualist’

Filmmaker Josh Swade’s documentary chronicles the somewhat improbable life and career of New York photographer Ricky Powell, who shot to worldwide fame while capturing one of the wildest and most electrifying eras in American pop culture. From Madonna and Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat to The Beastie Boys and Run DMC, the man known to his friends as ‘‘The Rickster’’ documented the music, fashion and art scene of downtown New York in the 1980s and ‘90s like no one else. 8 p.m. on SHOW.

‘Limbo’

Writer-director Ben Sharrock’s critically acclaimed 2020 comedy-drama takes a wry, offbeat look at the refugee experience by centering on four recently arrived asylum seekers who currently are staying on a remote (and fictional) island in Scotland, where they are taking cultural awareness classes while waiting for their refugee petitions to be processed. Among them is Omar (Amir El-Masry), a young Syrian musician who has carried his grandfather’s oud, a stringed instrument, all the way from his homeland. Vikash Bhai, Ola Orebiyi and Kwabena Ansah co-star. 8:10 p.m. on HBO.

