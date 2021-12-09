The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU

1:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys, Norm Stewart Classic

8 a.m.: North Shelby (Mo.) vs. Crane (Mo.) ESPNU

9:30 a.m.: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Prise Academy (Mo.) ESPNU

11 a.m.: Grand Island (Mo.) vs. Vashon (Mo.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Boston at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: FCS playoffs: Montana vs. James Madison ESPN2

Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout Golf

Hockey, college men

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame NBC Sports

Soccer, NCAA men’s tournament semifinals

3 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Georgia at Washington ESPNU

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Watford at Brentford NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2

Basketball, college men

8:30 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Auburn ESPN2

9 a.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech ESPNU

9 a.m.: Syracuse at Georgetown Fox 28

9 a.m.: BYU vs. Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: Hall of Fame Classic: Miss. St. vs. Colorado St. ESPNU

11 a.m.: Central Connecticut St. at Providence FS1

11:30 a.m.: UCLA at Marquette Fox 28

Noon: South Dakota State at Washington State Pac-12

12:15 p.m.: Missouri at Kansas ESPN

12:30 p.m.: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn ESPN2

1 p.m.: E. Illinois at Butler FS1

2 p.m.: Arizona at Illinois Fox 28

2:15 p.m.: Kentucky at Notre Dame ESPN

3 p.m.: LSU at Georgia Tech ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan FS1

5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Xavier FS1

7 p.m.: Houston at Alabama ESPN2

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: UConn at UCLA ABC

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia ABC

Boxing

6 p.m.: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey ESPN

7 p.m.: Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev SHO

Football, college

9 a.m.: FCS Playoff: North Dakota State vs. ETSU ESPN2

Noon: Army vs. Navy CBS

5 p.m.: 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout NBC

Hockey, college men

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame NBC Sports

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto NHL

7 p.m.: Columbus at Seattle Root

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Spokane at Portland SWX

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Manchester City NBC Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Southhampton at Arsenal NBC Sports

7 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Norwich City NBC

Noon: MLS Cup: Portland at New York City FC ABC

Volleyball, college women, NCAA tournament

1 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

3 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

5 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

7 p.m.: TBD ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

10:30 a.m.: E. Washington at N. Dakota 700-AM

11:30 a.m.: South Dakota St. at Washington St. 920-AM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at CSU Bakersfield 1080-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Army vs. Navy 1080-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Florida State vs. South Carolina ESPN2

9 a.m.: Colgate at St. John’s FS1

11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Dayton ESPN2

Noon: Villanova at Baylor ABC

1 p.m.: NJIT at Northwestern ESPNU

1 p.m.: Kent State at W. Virginia ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Seton Hall FS1

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN

Noon: Maryland at South Carolina ESPN

Noon: Boise State at Washington State Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root

Basketball, NBA G-League

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Wisconsin NBA

Football, CFL

3 p.m.: Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: TBD CBS

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: TBD CBS

5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout NBC

Hockey, AHL

Noon: Hartford at Lehigh Valley NHL

Horse racing

11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, college men

11 a.m.: NCAA College Cup: TBD ESPNU

Soccer, men, EPL

6 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Bighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports

8:30 a.m.: Everton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

Wrestling, college

3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPNU

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

8 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay 1080-AM

All events subject to change

Basketball, college man

11:45 a.m.: Colorado College at Whitworth 1230-AM

