On the Air
Thu., Dec. 9, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPNU
1:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys, Norm Stewart Classic
8 a.m.: North Shelby (Mo.) vs. Crane (Mo.) ESPNU
9:30 a.m.: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Prise Academy (Mo.) ESPNU
11 a.m.: Grand Island (Mo.) vs. Vashon (Mo.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at Atlanta ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Boston at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
4 p.m.: FCS playoffs: Montana vs. James Madison ESPN2
Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout Golf
Hockey, college men
4 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame NBC Sports
Soccer, NCAA men’s tournament semifinals
3 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Georgia at Washington ESPNU
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Watford at Brentford NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1 ESPN2
Basketball, college men
8:30 a.m.: Nebraska vs. Auburn ESPN2
9 a.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech ESPNU
9 a.m.: Syracuse at Georgetown Fox 28
9 a.m.: BYU vs. Creighton FS1
11 a.m.: Hall of Fame Classic: Miss. St. vs. Colorado St. ESPNU
11 a.m.: Central Connecticut St. at Providence FS1
11:30 a.m.: UCLA at Marquette Fox 28
Noon: South Dakota State at Washington State Pac-12
12:15 p.m.: Missouri at Kansas ESPN
12:30 p.m.: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn ESPN2
1 p.m.: E. Illinois at Butler FS1
2 p.m.: Arizona at Illinois Fox 28
2:15 p.m.: Kentucky at Notre Dame ESPN
3 p.m.: LSU at Georgia Tech ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Michigan FS1
5:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Xavier FS1
7 p.m.: Houston at Alabama ESPN2
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: UConn at UCLA ABC
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia ABC
Boxing
6 p.m.: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey ESPN
7 p.m.: Jamal James vs. Radzhab Butaev SHO
Football, college
9 a.m.: FCS Playoff: North Dakota State vs. ETSU ESPN2
Noon: Army vs. Navy CBS
5 p.m.: 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout NBC
Hockey, college men
4 p.m.: Michigan State at Notre Dame NBC Sports
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Chicago at Toronto NHL
7 p.m.: Columbus at Seattle Root
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Spokane at Portland SWX
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN2
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Wolverhampton at Manchester City NBC Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Southhampton at Arsenal NBC Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Chelsea USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United at Norwich City NBC
Noon: MLS Cup: Portland at New York City FC ABC
Volleyball, college women, NCAA tournament
1 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
3 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
5 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
7 p.m.: TBD ESPNU
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
10:30 a.m.: E. Washington at N. Dakota 700-AM
11:30 a.m.: South Dakota St. at Washington St. 920-AM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at CSU Bakersfield 1080-AM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Army vs. Navy 1080-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ESPN2
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Florida State vs. South Carolina ESPN2
9 a.m.: Colgate at St. John’s FS1
11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Dayton ESPN2
Noon: Villanova at Baylor ABC
1 p.m.: NJIT at Northwestern ESPNU
1 p.m.: Kent State at W. Virginia ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Rutgers at Seton Hall FS1
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Louisville ESPN
Noon: Maryland at South Carolina ESPN
Noon: Boise State at Washington State Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root
Basketball, NBA G-League
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Wisconsin NBA
Football, CFL
3 p.m.: Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: TBD CBS
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: TBD CBS
5:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: QBE Shootout NBC
Hockey, AHL
Noon: Hartford at Lehigh Valley NHL
Horse racing
11 a.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, college men
11 a.m.: NCAA College Cup: TBD ESPNU
Soccer, men, EPL
6 a.m.: Tottenham Hotspur at Bighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports
8:30 a.m.: Everton at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
Wrestling, college
3 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Oklahoma ESPNU
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Basketball, college man
11:45 a.m.: Colorado College at Whitworth 1230-AM
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.