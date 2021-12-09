Pfizer coronavirus booster shots approved for 16- and 17-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer booster doses for 16 -and 17-year-olds if they are past the six-month point of their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The booster shots are considered the best defense against infection by the omicron variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included 16- and 17-year-olds in its booster guidance on Thursday as a result.

“Although we don’t have all the answers on the omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against omicron and other variants,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

Only the Pfizer booster dose is recommended for teenagers in this age group, not the Moderna booster. The Pfizer COVID vaccine for those 16 and older has been available for nearly a year now.

“Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults and for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement Thursday. “A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated at least six months prior will help provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups.”

The FDA made the decision without input from its Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and based the authorization on previous booster study data from 18- to 55-year-olds. Similarly, the CDC did not ask the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices for input before expanding booster eligibility on Thursday.

Based on the available data for individuals 18 and older on effectiveness, the FDA has concluded extending the eligible booster population to 16- and 17-year-olds is appropriate.

Here’s a look at local numbers:

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,116 deaths due to the virus in the county.

There are 62 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane.

The Panhandle Health District reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Thursday.

There have been 738 deaths to the virus in the five-county region.

There are 76 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.