Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Crews stop spread of house fire; no one injured

A home was damaged in a fire on Dec. 3, but no one was injured and firefighters from Spokane Valley Fire Department were able to stop the fire from spreading further.

Neighbors called in the fire in the 1400 block of South Warren Road at 4:18 a.m. and reported the residents had gotten out safely. There was a large plume of smoke visible, and firefighters found an exterior fire spreading into the home’s attic, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy.

The fire was quickly put out and most of the damage was in an exterior breezeway connecting the home and detached garage. The garage and several vehicles were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews from Spokane County Fire District 8 assisted .

Other calls Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Nov. 29: The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office summoned a crew to the 5200 block of East Third Avenue at 3:08 a.m. An alarm was sounding, and they needed a ladder so they could access the roof, where they could hear noises. A car versus bicycle crash was reported in the area of Sprague Avenue and Perrine Road at 4:06 p.m.

Nov. 30: A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90 near Liberty Lake at 10:45 a.m. Crews found a vehicle on the south shoulder of the road with flames coming from the engine compartment. The fire, believed to be caused by a mechanical problem, was quickly put out. Liberty Lake Police called for assistance in the 22800 block of East Country Vista Drive at 6:34 p.m. They needed assistance opening a damaged door from the inside to free a child locked in a room. The crew used a ladder to go into the third floor apartment via the balcony and open the door.

Dec. 1: Crews were called to a car crash involving a vehicle fleeing from police in the 10700 block of East 32nd Avenue at 1 a.m. The fleeing vehicle had hit another vehicle, and all the occupants were checked for injuries. The crew of Valley Engine 1 was returning to their station after a call when they witnessed a rear-end collision at Dishman Mica Road and 16th Avenue at 2:10 p.m. They stopped to offer assistance, but there were no injuries. A head-on car crash with extrication was reported at Mission Avenue and Farr Road at 4:44 p.m. The passenger in one of the vehicles was trapped. Another extrication crash was reported on the eastbound I-90 Evergreen on-ramp at 4:57 p.m. Crews found a one-car rollover crash. The person inside the car was able to free themselves and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Dec. 2: A vehicle crashed into a pole at North Pines and East Mansfield Avenue at 12:49 a.m. When crews arrived the car was still there, but the driver had fled. A resident of the 10200 block of East Alki Avenue reported a possible electrical fire at 7:56 p.m. She said her electric fireplace was on when she saw bright flashes and arcing from the electrical outlet. Crews checked and found some charring and melting on the power strip the electrical fireplace was plugged into. She was advised to have the fireplace checked before using it again.

Dec. 3: An apartment fire was reported at 3205 S. University Road at 9:04 p.m. Neighbors pointed out an apartment that was full of smoke and had a sounding alarm. The door was locked, and no one answered the door. Firefighters forced open the door and searched the apartment, finding a man lying on the bed who at first would not wake up. The man did wake up and was escorted outside. It was determined that there was a fire in the apartment’s fire place, but the chimney flu was closed, sending the smoke into the apartment.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 422 calls the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, including 354 calls for emergency medical services. Additional calls included 16 car crashes, an alarm activated by steam from a shower, a place mat left on top of a stove that caught fire, a resident burning a stump surrounded by lumber and a person accidentally locked outside their home.

