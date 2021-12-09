This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander),” Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

2. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

3. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

5. “Fear No Evil,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

7. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

8. “Autopsy: A Scarpetta Novel,” Patricia Cornwell (Morrow)

9. “Leviathan Falls (The Expanse Book 9),” James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

10. “Mercy,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

Nonfiction

1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “All American Christmas,” Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)

4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

5. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)

7. “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail,” Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)

8. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense),” Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)

9. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)

10. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book),” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)