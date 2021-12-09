This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 9, 2021
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander),” Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
2. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
3. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
5. “Fear No Evil,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)
6. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
7. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
8. “Autopsy: A Scarpetta Novel,” Patricia Cornwell (Morrow)
9. “Leviathan Falls (The Expanse Book 9),” James S.A. Corey (Orbit)
10. “Mercy,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
2. “All American Christmas,” Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy (Broadside)
3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More,” Ree Drummond (Morrow)
4. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
5. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,” Dave Grohl (Dey Street)
6. “Guinness World Records 2022” (Guinness World Records)
7. “Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail,” Ray Dalio (Avid Reader)
8. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense),” Robert F. Kennedy (Skyhorse)
9. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)
10. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book),” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
