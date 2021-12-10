Portland Winterhawks down Spokane Chiefs 4-1 in first of two-game series

Staff reports

PORTLAND – Dawson Pasternak had a goal and an assist as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Spokane Chiefs 4-1 Friday night in the opener of a two-game Western Hockey League series at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.

Gabe Klassen, Aiden Litke and Jonah Bevington also scored for Portland (10-10-3-1) and goaltender Dante Giannuzzi made 25 saves.

Cordel Larson scored the lone goal for the Chiefs (6-13-2-1), who failed in a bid for their first winning streak of the season after a 3-2 overtime victory last Saturday against visiting Seattle. Spokane also missed a chance to pull closer to third-place Portland in the U.S. Division.

Chiefs goalie Mason Beaupit stopped 30 of 34 shots.

The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead on Larson’s power-play goal at 12:27 of the first period. Post Falls native Bear Hughes and Graham Sward were credited with assists.

Portland took the lead with three goals in a span of 6 minutes, 28 seconds early in the second period.

Klassen tied it at 1 with a man advantage just 1:37 into the second, assisted by Luca Cagnoni and Pasternak.

Litke put the Winterhawks, who have won three of their past four games, ahead with a goal at 6:52 of the period, with Clay Hanus getting the lone helper.

Bevington made it 3-1 at 8:05, assisted by Marcus Nguyen.

The Winterhawks outshot Spokane 15-8 in that period.

Pasternak capped the scoring with a goal just 18 seconds into the third, with Jaydon Dureau credited with an assist.

The Chiefs went 1 for 5 on the power play.