Slow start dooms Chiefs in road loss to Winterhawks

From staff reports

PORTLAND – The Spokane Chiefs rode a wave of goodwill when they beat Seattle in overtime on Teddy Bear Toss night on Dec. 8 at the Arena.

The Portland Winterhawks hosted their own Teddy Bear Toss game Saturday, and Spokane found itself on the crashing end of that wave in a 7-3 loss in a Western Hockey League game.

Portland’s Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored at the 7-minute, 17-second mark of the first period to send fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum into delirium. Fans threw hundreds of teddy bears, which will be donated to needy kids, from the stands onto the ice. Winterhawks players, cheerleaders and staff spent several minutes collecting the stuffed animals.

Gabe Klassen scored at 10:17 of the period to boost Portland’s lead to 2-0.

Erik Atchison scored his third goal of the season 88 seconds into the second period to trim Spokane’s deficit to 2-1, but that momentum was short-lived.

Cross Hanas scored 2 minutes later, and Jaydon Dureau’s goal 39 seconds after that increased Portland’s lead to 4-1.

Luke Toporowski tallied respective goals in the second and third periods for Spokane.

Clay Hanus scored in the second period and again in the third for Portland, and Tyson Kozak added a third-period goal.

Bear Hughes had two assists for the Chiefs.

Spokane goalies Manny Panghli, chased after four goals, and Mason Beaupit combined for 36 saves.