Inland Northwest Land Conservancy properties earn top spots in Spokane County conservation futures ranking

Staff Reports

Two popular properties, Rimrock to Riverside on Spokane’s west side, and Saltese Uplands expansion area between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, have been awarded first- and second-place rankings in the 2021 Conservation Futures evaluation process. Both properties are owned by the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy. The top ranking means that the county will soon purchase and take over ownership and management of both properties, according to a land conservancy news release.

Assets raised by the conservancy to protect these properties will return to the organization’s revolving Conservation Opportunity Fund to be used in the near future for the protection of more land vital to the health and enjoyment of our community.

Through the financial support of members, the conservancy is able to purchase and hold land as a “bridge owner” until such time as public land management agencies such as Spokane County can take over that ownership and management.

Community investment in the Conservation Opportunity Fund through Rimrock to Riverside or Saltese donations not only ensured the protection of that area in perpetuity. To learn more, visit InlandNWLand.org.