On the Air
Mon., Dec. 13, 2021
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Furman at North Carolina ESPN2
5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Boise St. CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Alabama at Memphis ESPN
6 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York TNT
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland TNT
Hockey, CHL playoffs
10 a.m.: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg NHL
12:30 p.m.: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm NHL
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root
Soccer, men
11:55 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Manchester City NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
