Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Furman at North Carolina ESPN2

5 p.m.: Arizona St. at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Boise St. CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Alabama at Memphis ESPN

6 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York TNT

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland TNT

Hockey, CHL playoffs

10 a.m.: Leksands IF at Frolunda Gothenburg NHL

12:30 p.m.: Sparta Prague at Rogle Angelholm NHL

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose Root

Soccer, men

11:55 a.m.: EPL: Leeds United at Manchester City NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

