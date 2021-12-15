Miss Manners 12/15

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: A few months ago, I was contacted through social media by a person looking for information about my father. I inquired as to what their interest in him was and was informed that they believed he was their father, as well.

They indicated that my father and their mother had dated when he was stationed near her and that my father was aware of her being pregnant before he returned home.

I was certainly taken by surprise and, before going any further, requested a DNA test be done to determine paternity. They have not done so, citing privacy concerns about submitting DNA.

I am so upset – with the ability to determine paternity with almost 100% certainty, no one should be making such assertions without being willing to verify the same. I don’t know how best to handle this situation. I have lost much sleep and suffered with incredible anxiety about this.

My father and mother both passed away long ago, and there is no one left in his or my immediate family who can confirm that this is true. I don’t feel I have any obligation to help without DNA, but I would like your thoughts on this matter.

GENTLE READER: If Miss Manners were to tell you that the DNA test is largely irrelevant, Gentle Readers would say she was being absurd.

But indeed, the DNA test is largely irrelevant to your real problem: the implied accusation against your father. To that, she notes that it was a long time ago, and you can treasure his memory even if he was not perfect.

While you have no obligation to help your potential half-sibling determine the truth, it would be a kindness to someone who is also struggling with a troubling gap in knowledge of the past.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: At parties, it seems as if there are always people talking around the food tables, blocking others from partaking of the food and drinks.

How do you politely tell partygoers to get their food and step away from the table so others can enjoy the offerings? I also don’t want to appear ravenous person who is just interested in eating.

GENTLE READER: As a fellow guest, you do not need to shoo others away from the table, you merely need to clear a path to your next item. This can be done with a simple “excuse me,” which can be repeated as often as necessary.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am hosting my 50th high school reunion at my home. We are starting at 5 p.m., but I am unsure how to enforce the end time of 9 p.m., knowing the drinkers will try to overstay. How can I avoid this without any discomfort for my guests or myself?

GENTLE READER: Enlist the help of your high school intimates, who can be coached to make a noisy exit as the hour approaches: asking for coats, thanking you for a lovely party, remarking on the late hour and observing how quickly the time passed. Miss Manners recognizes this is not a foolproof method, and that you may have to clear the table and turn off the lights on those who cannot take a hint.

Please send your questions to Miss Manners at her website missmanners.com