Wed., Dec. 15, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Duke ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn NBA
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers NFL/Fox 28
Sailing, SailGP
9 p.m.: Australian Grand Prix CBS Sports
Soccer, men, Premier League
11:40 a.m.: Everton at Chelsea NBC Sports
Soccer, women, NWSL
4 p.m.: Expansion draft CBS Sports
Volleyball, women’s NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Louisville ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, high school boys
6:45 p.m.: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Mead 700-AM
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 1080-AM
All events subject to change
