On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at Duke ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Brooklyn NBA

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers NFL/Fox 28

Sailing, SailGP

9 p.m.: Australian Grand Prix CBS Sports

Soccer, men, Premier League

11:40 a.m.: Everton at Chelsea NBC Sports

Soccer, women, NWSL

4 p.m.: Expansion draft CBS Sports

Volleyball, women’s NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Louisville ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, high school boys

6:45 p.m.: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Mead 700-AM

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers 1080-AM

All events subject to change

