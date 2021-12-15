The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports Highlights

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021



Basketball

NBA

Golden State at Boston

4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Portland Trail Blazers pregame

6:30 p.m. (Root)

Charlotte at Portland 7 p.m. (Root)

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Trail Blazers postgame

9:30 p.m. (Root)

College men

Villanova at Creighton 5 p.m. (FS1)

College women

SMU at Colorado

5 p.m. (Pac-12)



Football

College

FCS playoffs – James Madison at North Dakota State 6:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

Olympics

U.S. Trials

Short-Track Speed Skating 5:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

Soccer

Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United 4:25 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports)

