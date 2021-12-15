Sports Highlights
UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 17, 2021
Basketball
NBA
Golden State at Boston
4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Portland Trail Blazers pregame
6:30 p.m. (Root)
Charlotte at Portland 7 p.m. (Root)
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota 7:05 p.m. (ESPN)
Trail Blazers postgame
9:30 p.m. (Root)
College men
Villanova at Creighton 5 p.m. (FS1)
College women
SMU at Colorado
5 p.m. (Pac-12)
Football
College
FCS playoffs – James Madison at North Dakota State 6:15 p.m. (ESPN2)
Olympics
U.S. Trials
Short-Track Speed Skating 5:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)
Soccer
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United 4:25 a.m. Saturday (NBC Sports)
