Man shot and killed in north Spokane identified, suspect remains hospitalized after attempted suicide

The man killed Saturday in what police described as an unprovoked shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Michael Lindblom.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 7 p.m. Saturday at a home on the 1300 block of West Shannon Avenue, according to a Spokane police news release.

There, they found Lindblom with gunshot wounds. Despite care provided by officers, the Spokane Fire Department and AMR medics, Lindblom died.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A short time later, officers received reports of a shooting a few blocks away on the corner of North Monroe Street and West Knox Avenue. There, they found a man suspected of shooting Lindblom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition Thursday morning but expected to survive.

Police said they will not identify the suspect until he is released from the hospital and arrested.

Witnesses told officers the suspect, who was an acquaintance of some former tenants at the residence in the Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood, arrived uninvited and let himself in. He was speaking to people who were not physically present and expressing extreme paranoia, according to court records.

Eventually the suspect produced a handgun and without provocation shot Lindblom, witnesses said.

Police said there was no indication the shooter knew the victim.