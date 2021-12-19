The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1

5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Gonzaga KHQ

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBA

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Utah Root

Basketball, NBA G League

Noon: Long Island at Santa Cruz ESPNU

6 p.m.: Austin at G League Ignite ESPN2

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa ESPN

Football, NFL

2 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cleveland……………………………………………………….NFLN

5:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago ABC/ESPN

Hockey, IIHF women

5 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago 1080-AM

All events subject to change

