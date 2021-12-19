On the Air
Sun., Dec. 19, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Creighton at DePaul FS1
5:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona vs. Gonzaga KHQ
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston NBA
6 p.m.: Charlotte at Utah Root
Basketball, NBA G League
Noon: Long Island at Santa Cruz ESPNU
6 p.m.: Austin at G League Ignite ESPN2
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa ESPN
Football, NFL
2 p.m.: Las Vegas at Cleveland……………………………………………………….NFLN
5:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago ABC/ESPN
Hockey, IIHF women
5 p.m.: My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago 1080-AM
All events subject to change
