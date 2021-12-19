Spokane Chiefs struggles continue with 7-2 loss to Everett Silvertips

From staff reports

Spokane found itself on the wrong side of the line between assertive and overly aggressive on Sunday night.

Everett scored three times on eight power-play opportunities, and the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips stormed past visiting Spokane for a 7-2 victory in a Western Hockey League game.

Chase Bertholet gave the Chiefs a short-lived 1-0 lead with a goal at the 16:06 mark of the first period. Everett tied the score 67 seconds later, however, with Ryan Hofer’s goal.

Spokane’s Reagan Wiles was whistled for hooking at 18:46, and Alex Swetlikoff’s power-play goal 15 seconds later gave the Silvertips a 2-1 lead going into the second period.

The Chiefs pulled even with a power-play goal from Blake Swetlikoff 2:47 into the second.

Everett scored three goals before the end of the period, however, to seize command.

Jesse Heslop’s goal at 6:18 gave the Silvertips the lead for good, and Alex Swetlikoff’s second goal midway through the period provided a 4-2 margin. Jacob Wright made it 5-2 at 12:28.

Erik Atchison’s infraction for delay of game midway through the final period put Spokane a man down, and Wright capitalized with his second goal at 10:29.

Spokane’s Saige Weinstein was penalized for tripping at 10:31, and Caden Zaplitny’s power-play goal for the Silvertips at 12:09 provided the final margin.

The Chiefs outshot Everett 16-11 over the opening 20 minutes but couldn’t sustain the effort. The Silvertips finished with 36 shots, Spokane with 32.

Chiefs goaltender Manny Panghli made 29 saves.

Everett’s Braden Holt stopped 30 shots.