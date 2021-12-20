Bring us back to the center

Over the years, as Cathy McMorris Rodgers has risen in the ranks of the House GOP Caucus, her focus on moving balanced legislation has waned. Her web page links to inflammatory “news” clickbait stories. These “sugar-high” habits do not promote good governance.

Governing requires compromise, negotiation and the recognition that nobody gets all they want. That is one of the reasons my partner and I choose to live in Spokane County — we appreciate the balance of opposing viewpoints. Generally, we’ve found, most in our region are fairly even-handed and moderate.

CMR: Please forget what the party-hack talking points are. Remember good policy entails a little of this, A little of that. Please use your position in House GOP leadership for the good of your constituents and country. This involves compromising where we can, when we can.

Let’s try to tack back to the center.

It goes without saying, this applies to the leadership of the House Democratic Caucus as well.

Ian Daniel White

Spokane